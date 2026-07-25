Lou Koller, Sick of It All singer, has died after cancer battle

New York, New York - New York hardcore band Sick of It All singer Lou Koller has passed away at the age of 59.

Sick of It All frontman Lou Koller has died at the age of 59. © IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

"It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming," the band shared on Friday in a post on Instagram.

"Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world," the statement continued.

In 2024, Koller announced that a tumor had been found in his esophagus. He later reported that he was cancer‑free – but the disease returned.

"The treatments are going okay. They're not really doing much. I’m kind of at a stalemate," Koller said in a December 2025 video message.

His bandmates said, "His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world."