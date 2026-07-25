Lou Koller, Sick of It All singer, has died after cancer battle
New York, New York - New York hardcore band Sick of It All singer Lou Koller has passed away at the age of 59.
"It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming," the band shared on Friday in a post on Instagram.
"Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world," the statement continued.
In 2024, Koller announced that a tumor had been found in his esophagus. He later reported that he was cancer‑free – but the disease returned.
"The treatments are going okay. They're not really doing much. I’m kind of at a stalemate," Koller said in a December 2025 video message.
His bandmates said, "His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world."
Tributes pour in for Lou Koller
Lou Koller’s band Sick of It All was founded in 1986 in New York City by him, his brother Pete Koller, and David Lamb.
Since the mid‑1990s, the group has been regarded as a flagship of the New York hardcore scene, shaping the genre especially with their 1994 album Scratch the Surface.
The band released a total of 12 studio albums, the most recent in 2018 entitled Wake the Sleeping Dragon!
Other prominent figures in the scene took to social media to mourn Koller’s death.
"We are heartbroken and saddened to hear of the passing of our NYHC brother Lou Koller. His love, passion and dedication will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Our deepest condolences to his beloved family," Agnostic Front wrote on Instagram.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Gonzales Photo