Machine Gun Kelly reveals horrible health issues from "impossible" blackout tattoo

Los Angeles, California – Rapper Machine Gun Kelly had a clear goal: he wanted to completely change his appearance! To achieve that, he got a so‑called blackout tattoo . But now, he's revealed that the whole process left him seriously ill.

MGK had large portions of his upper body tattooed black, which led to severe health problems. © Screenshot/Instagram/@machinegunkelly

The 36-year-old, known more often as MGK, opened up about the grueling process behind his massive blackout tattoo – a large‑scale piece that covers entire sections of skin or whole limbs in deep black.

Speaking to Billboard Canada, he explained that he wanted to finish the tattoo, which covers his entire torso and both arms, in just two months – but that timeline caused health issues.

In reality, a project of that size would normally take about two years.

The musician, however, insisted on completing the work after only two months.

"[The tattoo artist] warned me that it was going to be near impossible, even from a pain tolerance standpoint," MGK recalled.

Instead of taking breaks to let his body heal, the rapper subjected himself to daily tattoo sessions for weeks.