Machine Gun Kelly reveals horrible health issues from "impossible" blackout tattoo
Los Angeles, California – Rapper Machine Gun Kelly had a clear goal: he wanted to completely change his appearance! To achieve that, he got a so‑called blackout tattoo. But now, he's revealed that the whole process left him seriously ill.
The 36-year-old, known more often as MGK, opened up about the grueling process behind his massive blackout tattoo – a large‑scale piece that covers entire sections of skin or whole limbs in deep black.
Speaking to Billboard Canada, he explained that he wanted to finish the tattoo, which covers his entire torso and both arms, in just two months – but that timeline caused health issues.
In reality, a project of that size would normally take about two years.
The musician, however, insisted on completing the work after only two months.
"[The tattoo artist] warned me that it was going to be near impossible, even from a pain tolerance standpoint," MGK recalled.
Instead of taking breaks to let his body heal, the rapper subjected himself to daily tattoo sessions for weeks.
MGK had the name of his daughter with Megan Fox tattooed
He continued, "After the first week, we hit my lymph nodes around my armpits and shoulders, and I got really sick. My skin was turning yellow. I wasn't able to sleep. I stopped being able to move certain parts of my upper body."
Even though his body was sending every possible signal to stop, he kept going, treating the process as a challenge he had to overcome.
"I came out the other side extremely inspired. Not just because of what I had done, but because of what I had to overcome," he added.
And that's not all: just a few weeks ago, the musician had the word "SAGA" tattooed in large letters on his hand.
It's the name of his youngest child, whom he shares with Megan Fox.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@machinegunkelly