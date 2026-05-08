Mark Hamill clashes with White House over AI image of Trump in grave

Washington DC - Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is a longtime critic of President Donald Trump , but his latest social media post has escalated a dramatic feud with the White House.

Mark Hamill drew the ire of the White House with his latest post. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The social media platforms Bluesky and X saw an exchange of blows between the 74-year-old star and the White House.

It was triggered by an AI-generated image showing Trump lying in a grave with his arms folded across his upper body. Above him is a gravestone with the inscription "Donald J. Trump 1946-2024."

Hamill, who shared the image via Bluesky on Wednesday, added in the caption, "If only - He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes.

"Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore."

A response from the White House followed not long after.

The administration's "Rapid Response" page deemed the Luke Skywalker actor "one sick individual."

"These Radical Left lunatics just can't help themselves," the post continued. "This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President."