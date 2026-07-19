Megan Fox brutally disses her exes in epic clapback over racy lingerie snaps
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox gave a sassy clapback after dropping some sexy lingerie pics on Instagram!
The 40-year-old sported a black bandeau top, lace underwear, and a sheer veil in the spicy Instagram dump that she shared on Thursday.
Megan, who restored her IG in March, posed in front of an orange backdrop with a halo floating above her, while another shot captured her kneeling against a chair with her hands in a prayer position.
She captioned the post, "men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue."
Yet one follower attempted to shame her by writing under the post, "This s**t is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr s**t."
Megan savagely responded to the comment by replying, "which one of my exes is this."
The Transformers actor shares three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and a one-year-old daughter with her former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.
Hopefully, one of Megan's former flames wasn't responsible for the rude remark, seeing as she blocked MGK for his thirst comments! Did the rocker-rapper make a fake account just to shame his ex?
Cover photo: Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP