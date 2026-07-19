Megan Fox brutally disses her exes in epic clapback over racy lingerie snaps

Megan Fox dropped a spicy photoshoot on Instagram, yet one user tried to shame her in the comments section. © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 40-year-old sported a black bandeau top, lace underwear, and a sheer veil in the spicy Instagram dump that she shared on Thursday.

Megan, who restored her IG in March, posed in front of an orange backdrop with a halo floating above her, while another shot captured her kneeling against a chair with her hands in a prayer position.

She captioned the post, "men would have them believe disobedience was eves vice, when it was her greatest virtue."

Yet one follower attempted to shame her by writing under the post, "This s**t is so unbelievably embarrassing for a 40 year old mom to be posting. 16 year old tumblr s**t."

Megan savagely responded to the comment by replying, "which one of my exes is this."

The Transformers actor shares three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and a one-year-old daughter with her former fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.