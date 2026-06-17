Megan Thee Stallion demands blogger Milagro Gramz pay up after losing defamation suit
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has hit back at Milagro Gramz's request to pause the $75,000 defamation judgment against her.
According to Complex, the Hiss rapper gave a sharp response to the blogger's motion to halt collections as she attempts to appeal.
Megan's lawyers suggested in the document that Gramz should post a bond equal to the judgment amount.
The filing slams the social media personality as "the same Defendant who showed no hesitation when she broadcast that Plaintiff was a liar, directed her audience to a deep-fake pornographic video of Plaintiff, and threatened to run Plaintiff over with a car."
Gramz was also accused of trying to "avoid the consequences of a jury's verdict and this Court's judgment," the document continued.
"Sympathy cannot displace the governing legal standard," it added.
Megan Thee Stallion has no sympathy for Milagro Gramz
The Grammy winner's attorney argued that Gramz's motion "should be denied in its entirety."
It added that "if any stay is to issue, it should be conditioned upon a full supersedeas bond in the amount of the judgment plus anticipated interest and costs."
A jury sided with Megan last November in her defamation case against the blogger.
The dispute began back in October 2024 when the Houston rapper first sued Gramz.
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