Megan Thee Stallion demands blogger Milagro Gramz pay up after losing defamation suit

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has hit back at Milagro Gramz's request to pause the $75,000 defamation judgment against her.

Megan Thee Stallion (pictured) had a sharp response to Milagro Gramz's recent motion after the blogger lost their defamation case. © Valerie Terranova / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Complex, the Hiss rapper gave a sharp response to the blogger's motion to halt collections as she attempts to appeal.

Megan's lawyers suggested in the document that Gramz should post a bond equal to the judgment amount.

The filing slams the social media personality as "the same Defendant who showed no hesitation when she broadcast that Plaintiff was a liar, directed her audience to a deep-fake pornographic video of Plaintiff, and threatened to run Plaintiff over with a car."

Gramz was also accused of trying to "avoid the consequences of a jury's verdict and this Court's judgment," the document continued.

"Sympathy cannot displace the governing legal standard," it added.