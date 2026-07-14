Megan Thee Stallion gives honest but hysterical review of NYC's viral butter-dipped ice cream

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion took her friends to try NYC's viral butter-dipped ice cream . Here's what she had to say about it.

Megan Thee Stallion tried NYC's buttered ice cream, but wasn't impressed with the sinful treat. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

"I'm about to take everybody to try butter ice cream. I hope it's as good as it looked. I donno if it's as good as it sounds," the Mamushi said in her latest social media clip.

Butter ice cream, also called butter-dipped ice cream, is a soft serve cone dipped in melted butter and sprinkled with salt.

Per the viral videos, which Meg spliced into her own review, the topping looks almost like a buttery frosting.

"This is not how it looks on TikTok," Meg gripes, holding up a dripping cone to the camera before taking a lick.

The rapper's face says it all as she pulls back with a "pffff" and lets out a deep belly laugh.

"It is the name," Meg says, to which her friend answers, "It's butter."

"The ice cream is ten outta ten," the WAP artist proclaims, adding, "This is my second TikTok recommendation that have been in the hole."

Butter ice cream is clearly not Megan Thee Stallion's new favorite treat, but as per usual, her candid reviews are a delight.