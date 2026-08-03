Megan Thee Stallion is cooking up more than just dinner as she teases new album

Houston, Texas - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is out of the studio and in the kitchen. Per her latest Instagram post, the H-town hottie is fueling up her production team, which means her Megan Act III may be coming soon.

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new video cooking for her production team, hinting that new music might be on the way soon. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

It's no secret that Meg's been working hard on Megan Act III this year, the third volume in her Megan album trilogy.

On Sunday, the artist posted a cute clip of herself cooking catfish spaghetti with the caption: "Million 💸 spaghetti and catfish today for Farris and Ju to finish THEE ALBUM"

In the clip, the HISS artist dances around while making a cream sauce, then layering it on spaghetti, and topping it with red bolognese and cheese.

The rapper feeds the full plates of spaghetti, catfish, and herb butter bread to her long-time manager Travis T-Farris, aka Farris, and LilJuMadeDaBeat, whom she calls Ju.

The post, which boasts 1.5 million views on TikTok, has fans raving about Meg's cooking and joking that her ex Klay Thompson must be mad about missing out. Back when they were together, the Mavericks sharpshooter dubbed Megan Thee Chef's catfish spaghetti his "favorite meal."