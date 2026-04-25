Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in explosive post

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion appeared to accuse her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, of cheating on her in an explosive new post.

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) held nothing back in a new post apparently accusing Klay Thompson of cheating on her. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Featureflash

On Saturday, the 31-year-old rapper took to her Instagram story to drop some wild allegations, and while she doesn't name Klay outright, it's pretty clear who she's referring to!

"Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote.

Megan alluded to the 36-year-old hooper's NBA career as she claimed that after his "HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards" her during basketball season, Klay is now unsure if he can commit to a monogamous relationship.

"b***h I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall," Megan finished.

The shocking post comes after Megan dished in February about "manifesting" an engagement and gushed that she was finally being loved "right."

The Grammy winner and the Dallas Mavericks star were first linked in July 2025 and soon made their romance red carpet official.

The two even hinted at living together in October, which Megan seemingly referenced with her line about "playing house".