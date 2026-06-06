Megan Thee Stallion slams $1.2 million debt lawsuit: "I won't be coerced"
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of owing millions in unpaid styling fees in a new lawsuit – and the rapper is fighting back.
Six K and Eric Archibald are demanding to be paid over $1.2 million "immediately" from the multiple "unpaid" services they provided for the Whenever rapper.
In the complaint, per Complex, the stylists allege that they were hired by Megan to "provide professional services for a variety of events," but did not receive compensation from January 8, 2024, to August 2025.
"Each invoice is supported by a deal memo that was acknowledged by the related Stallion entity via email," the filing reads.
It continues, "Despite the fact that Six K has made numerous and unsuccessful attempts to resolve payment over the course of the last two years, there is still no imminent direction towards settlement between the parties."
Megan Thee Stallon says "the facts are on her side" amid scathing suit!
The Hiss artist slammed the allegations in a statement to People, explaining that she tried to "privately" handle matters with Archibald and Six K after her finance team uncovered "fraudulent invoices, unsupported charges, and styling shipments tied to addresses that could not be verified."
She continued, "Those findings raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of expenses that we repeatedly tried to resolve privately with Eric's team."
Megan doubled down on her stance by adding, "The facts are on our side, and I won't be coerced into paying charges that can't be substantiated.”
Cover photo: Alexander Tamargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP