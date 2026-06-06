Megan Thee Stallion slams $1.2 million debt lawsuit: "I won't be coerced"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of owing millions in unpaid styling fees in a new lawsuit – and the rapper is fighting back.

Megan Thee Stallion is pushing back against a lawsuit from two stylists over alleged unpaid fees. © Alexander Tamargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Six K and Eric Archibald are demanding to be paid over $1.2 million "immediately" from the multiple "unpaid" services they provided for the Whenever rapper.

In the complaint, per Complex, the stylists allege that they were hired by Megan to "provide professional services for a variety of events," but did not receive compensation from January 8, 2024, to August 2025.

"Each invoice is supported by a deal memo that was acknowledged by the related Stallion entity via email," the filing reads.

It continues, "Despite the fact that Six K has made numerous and unsuccessful attempts to resolve payment over the course of the last two years, there is still no imminent direction towards settlement between the parties."