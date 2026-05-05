Megan Thee Stallion spills her best business secrets as she nabs major magazine cover

New York, New York - Megan Thee Stallion revealed the secrets behind her success in a new cover story for Entrepreneur magazine!

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her career beginnings and side hustles in a new cover story for Entrepreneur magazine. © Michael Tran / AFP

The 31-year-old rapper opened up about the early days of her career in the cover story, which was published on Tuesday.

Though she got her start rapping on social media, she told the outlet that it takes much more than mere views to launch a successful career.

"People share things for the sake of being seen – versus being understood," Megan said. "I never was trying to just be seen. I wanted you to feel something."

As she rose to fame, the Grammy winner also learned to distinguish between Megan Thee Stallion – the A-list rapper – and Megan Pete.

She first adopted the nickname in high school, but now, it's a crucial element of her brand.

Having something of an alter ego has also significantly influenced how the Houston native interacts with her fans.

"When I'm interacting with my people and my hotties, I want them to feel like – when they had that experience with Megan – it don't matter if they were having a bad day, because once they met me, their day was better," she said. "They might have felt some type of relief."

She's also kept the brand of Megan Thee Stallion in mind as she expands her entrepreneurial efforts outside of music.

From a swimwear line to a tequila brand and even her own Popeyes meal, Megan always keeps her fans in mind when considering her next business move.