Megan Thee Stallion's dog leads her on an adventure: "I'm down for that!"

Houston, Texas – Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared adorable footage of her newest "son," a rescue dog named Tiger, walking her through her backyard and beyond.

Megan Thee Stallion let her dog, Tiger, lead her around the backyard. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

"I let Tiger take over my backyard, and now he has things to show me," Meg explained in the first of multiple clips from her backyard outing with her dog – posted on Instagram stories Wednesday.

Tiger, the rapper's "most curious son," is a New York rescue dog she saved from death back in March.

Meg dutifully followed the dog, but like any parent, this mama found her pet's antics both cute and infuriating.

"Tiger, I don't wanna be back here. It's too many spiders," The Savage artist begs as the dog splashes around in the swampy lake behind her house. "Show me something else, okay?"

Tiger then leads Meg beyond her yard: "'I'm down for that 'venture," the rapper says before the dog takes her to a nest.

"Oh, my God. You wanted to show me these bees? I don't know if I'm the queen or I need to evacuate. Let's get the f**k outta here."