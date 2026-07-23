Megan Thee Stallion's dog shows her the backyard: "I'm down for that 'venture!"
Houston, Texas – Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shared adorable footage of her newest "son," a rescue dog named Tiger, walking her through her backyard and beyond.
"I let Tiger take over my backyard, and now he has things to show me," Meg explained in the first of multiple clips from her backyard outing with her dog – posted on Instagram stories Wednesday.
Tiger, the rapper's "most curious son," is a New York rescue dog she saved from death back in March.
Meg dutifully followed the dog, but like any parent, this mama found her pet's antics both cute and infuriating.
"Tiger, I don't wanna be back here. It's too many spiders," The Savage artist begs as the dog splashes around in the swampy lake behind her house. "Show me something else, okay?"
Tiger then leads Meg beyond her yard: "'I'm down for that 'venture," the rapper says before the dog takes her to a nest.
"Oh, my God. You wanted to show me these bees? I don't know if I'm the queen or I need to evacuate. Let's get the f**k outta here."
Megan Thee Stallion clearly loves her "most curious son"
Tiger's adorable persistent exploration of the backyard lake has Meg quipping, "Don't jump in the lake, Tiger. I can't swim. Is it fish? Is you over there f**king with fish?"
The duo's outdoor adventure ends with Megan Thee Stallion trying to convince her obstinate pooch to stop investigating: "You are not a hunting dog and nor are you Scooby Doo. You are Tiger. Tiger the dog."
Every dog parent can certainly relate.
The rescue from which Meg adopted Tiger, Miraclelanerescuenyc, shared Meg's story, writing "obsessed with them" in the caption.
We're obsessed with Megan Thee Stallion's pet parenting too. The H-town hottie has a menagerie. Her "firstborn" is a French Bulldog, and she's got several other dogs, a cat, and a turtle.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion