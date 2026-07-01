Michael Byrne, beloved star of Harry Potter and Indiana Jones, has died

London, UK - Sad news from the film world: actor Michael Byrne has died at the age of 82.

Michael Byrne (l.) was best known for his role as the Nazi general in the movie Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. © IMAGO/Allstar

The British film star died on June 20 in London, per reports by The Guardian. The cause of death, however, remains unknown.

Byrne achieved international fame for his role as the ruthless Nazi General Colonel Vogel in Steven Spielberg’s 1989 film, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

He also reached a wide audience for his work in the 2010 movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where he portrayed the elderly Gellert Grindelwald.

Although the scene with co‑star Ralph Fiennes, who played the villain Lord Voldemort, lasted only a few seconds, many fans still remember the then‑66‑year‑old actor vividly.

Previously, Byrne appeared in numerous other films, including Mel Gibson's Braveheart (1995), Gangs of New York (2002), Army of Darkness (1994), and Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018).