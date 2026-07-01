Michael Byrne, beloved star of Harry Potter and Indiana Jones, has died
London, UK - Sad news from the film world: actor Michael Byrne has died at the age of 82.
The British film star died on June 20 in London, per reports by The Guardian. The cause of death, however, remains unknown.
Byrne achieved international fame for his role as the ruthless Nazi General Colonel Vogel in Steven Spielberg’s 1989 film, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
He also reached a wide audience for his work in the 2010 movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, where he portrayed the elderly Gellert Grindelwald.
Although the scene with co‑star Ralph Fiennes, who played the villain Lord Voldemort, lasted only a few seconds, many fans still remember the then‑66‑year‑old actor vividly.
Previously, Byrne appeared in numerous other films, including Mel Gibson's Braveheart (1995), Gangs of New York (2002), Army of Darkness (1994), and Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018).
Michael Byrne's film and TV career spanned more than 160 projects
The actor was also passionate about theater.
The Londoner, born on November 7, 1943, appeared in the 1960s in productions by the National Theatre Company alongside Laurence Olivier, Robert Stephens and his Harry Potter co‑star Maggie Smith before his film career took off.
Overall, Byrne took part in more than 160 film and television productions.
Most recently, the Brit appeared in the 2023 Netflix miniseries, Bodies.
According to The Guardian, Byrne is survived by his wife and fellow actor Carole Nimmons, as well as two daughters and three grandchildren.
Although the couple married in 1965, they had been living apart for years. Still, Nimmons is said to have cared for and accompanied her husband until his death.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Allstar & Avalon.red