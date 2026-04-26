Michael Jackson faces shocking new allegations amid biopic buzz: "A serial child predator"

Los Angeles, California - 17 years after his death, Michael Jackson is once again the talk of the town: as his biopic rolls into theaters, shocking new allegations are being made against the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson died in June 2009 at the age of 50. © dpa/dpaweb | epa Francis

Four siblings from New Jersey – three brothers and a sister – filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Los Angeles in February, alleging that the Thriller singer manipulated and abused them and that his followers willingly facilitated his assaults.

This week, Edward Joseph Cascio, Dominic Savini Cascio, Marie-Nicole Porte, and Aldo Cascio gave an extensive interview to the New York Times.

In it, they describe Jackson's alleged abuse in great detail and accuse his estate of legal manipulation.

"Michael Jackson was a serial child predator who, over the course of more than a decade, drugged, raped and sexually assaulted each of the Plaintiffs, beginning when some of them were as young as seven or eight," the lawsuit states, as reported by Variety.

Disturbingly, it adds that "Jackson's attacks on these siblings went on for extended periods, including in locations around the world and when Jackson and his children were guests in Plaintiffs' family home."