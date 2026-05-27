Halsey reveals how Miley Cyrus attempted to rush out of her house party when cops arrived!

Los Angeles, California - Halsey recently recalled the cops attempting to shut down her house party, and Miley Cyrus ' hilarious exit!

Miley Cyrus hilariously exited Halsey's (r.) party after the cops showed up unexpectedly. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday's episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, the Gasoline singer revealed that the police showed up to one of her house parties while she was drunk.

Halsey shared, "They're like, 'We want to talk to the owner of the house.' I'm like, 'Well, I guess that's me 'cause I just bought the house.'"

The 31-year-old explained that the authorities insisted that she was "breaking the law," which she challenged.

The Without Me artist continued, "I was like, 'So what law am I breaking?' And they were like, 'The law of common sense.' I was like, 'That's not a real law. See you later, officers.'"

Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, then dished on the Flowers hitmaker attempting to exit the party, but she didn't leave empty-handed!

Halsey added, "Miley Cyrus is running out the door. She had a bag of Postmates in her hand. She's like, 'Got to go, girl. Got to go.' Running away."