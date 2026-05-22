Miley Cyrus celebrates major career milestone: A star on the Walk of Fame!
By Barbara Munker
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has added another accolade to her collection: the Grammy winner has received her own star plaque on Hollywood's Walk of Fame!
On Friday, the 33-year-old singer unveiled the 2,845th plaque on the famous sidewalk.
The organizers said Cyrus has had a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and has inspired generations of young girls with "her journey and fearless creativity."
Actor Anya Taylor-Joy and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among the guest speakers at the ceremony.
Last July, the award organizers announced the names of 35 star recipients for 2026 – without revealing the dates for the awards.
Cyrus expressed her gratitude at the time, writing on Instagram, "When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him.
"To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream," she added.
Miley Cyrus previously revealed a Walk of Fame horror story
The daughter of country star Billy Ray Cyrus, who rose to fame herself through the teen series Hannah Montana, enjoyed worldwide success with hit songs like Wrecking Ball and Flowers.
She released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, in 2025.
One of the thirteen songs on the album is entitled Walk of Fame, and the singer shot a video for the song on the famed sidewalk – with painful consequences!
While rolling on the Walk of Fame, she caught a knee infection, Miley revealed in an interview last May.
The nasty infection became so bad that she had to go to the hospital for treatment.
Cover photo: Collage: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa