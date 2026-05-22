Miley Cyrus celebrates major career milestone: A star on the Walk of Fame!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has added another accolade to her collection: the Grammy winner has received her own star plaque on Hollywood's Walk of Fame!

On Friday, the time finally came for singer Miley Cyrus to receive her star on the Walk of Fame. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer unveiled the 2,845th plaque on the famous sidewalk.

The organizers said Cyrus has had a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and has inspired generations of young girls with "her journey and fearless creativity."

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy and fashion designer Donatella Versace were among the guest speakers at the ceremony.

Last July, the award organizers announced the names of 35 star recipients for 2026 – without revealing the dates for the awards.

Cyrus expressed her gratitude at the time, writing on Instagram, "When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him.

"To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream," she added.