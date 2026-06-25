Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana co-star Mitchel Musso reveals surprising reason he skipped her anniversary special

Los Angeles, California - Sweet niblets! Miley Cyrus ' former Hannah Montana co-star Mitchel Musso is opening up about why he didn't show up for the Disney hit's 20th anniversary celebration.

Mitchel Musso (r.) admitted he was disappointed in the format for Miley Cyrus' Hannah Montana anniversary special. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & Screenshot/YouTube/The Joe Vulpis Podcast

Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on the beloved Disney Channel series, revealed on the Joe Vulpis podcast that he turned down the chance to participate because the special wasn't structured as an actual reunion episode.

Instead, the event was built around an interview with Miley hosted by Alex Cooper, as well as musical performances by the show's leading lady and special appearances from Selena Gomez and Chappell Roan.

The 34-year-old actor admitted he hoped for something more substantial.

"The kid in me was banking on it, like, I can't wait for us to all be on set again, and it just didn't work out that way," he said, adding that he would have preferred an actual episode or movie revival.

"It would have been everything. I would have dropped everything," he continued.

He also reflected on stepping back into character as Oliver, saying, "I'd want to feel the part again."

"I'd want to put on that little polo again and wear the plaid shorts with the goofy shoes – I’d want to play the character."