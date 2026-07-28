Miley Cyrus wants to act again – and she's already got a dream role in mind!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus just kicked off a new chapter, and it's a big one! The star has officially signed with Atlantic Records, and she's using the moment to spill on everything from acting dreams to her mysterious upcoming album.

Miley Cyrus just signed with Atlantic Records – and says she's dying to get back into acting! © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Miley opened up in a new Wonderland Magazine interview, which she also guest-edited, and things got personal fast.

When she was asked if she'd ever return to acting or try her hand at directing, she didn't hesitate, saying, "I'd genuinely love to do both. My dream has always been to work with artists I admire."

So, what role would make her jump back into Hollywood?

The 33-year-old star painted a pretty specific picture: a "punk-rock Juliet" in a Shakespearean tragedy, per Variety, calling it "fierce and heartbreakingly romantic."

As for the music, Miley got almost spiritual about her process, saying new songs feel less like something she's writing and more like something she's remembering.

"That's the mystery I love," she said.

She also teased her upcoming – and unannounced – tenth album as a love story shaped by two decades in the industry and, notably, a season of real personal happiness.