David Harbour talks viral fallout of Millie Bobby Brown feud rumors: "We're fine"

Los Angeles, California - David Harbour finally dished on what happened with Millie Bobby Brown that led to her filing a formal complaint against him.

David Harbour (r) opened up on his relationship with Millie Bobby Brown (l) following the alleged complaint she filed against him. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 51-year-old said that news of his Stranger Things co-star's alleged complaint "came out in a weird way," per Variety.

"We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter," David explained.

"I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years – you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements."



The Thunderbolts* star called their fallout "a simple rupture-and-repair thing," and the two were "fine" after they talked to each other.