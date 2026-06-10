David Harbour talks viral fallout of Millie Bobby Brown feud rumors: "We're fine"
Los Angeles, California - David Harbour finally dished on what happened with Millie Bobby Brown that led to her filing a formal complaint against him.
The 51-year-old said that news of his Stranger Things co-star's alleged complaint "came out in a weird way," per Variety.
"We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter," David explained.
"I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years – you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements."
The Thunderbolts* star called their fallout "a simple rupture-and-repair thing," and the two were "fine" after they talked to each other.
David Harbour says Millie Bobby Brown "loves him" despite brief fallout
David – who attended Millie's 22nd birthday dinner – explained, "Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human."
He added, "It's unfortunate, because I don't know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have."
Additionally, the Violent Night actor teased that fans haven't seen the last of the duo.
"You'll see more of me and Millie," he shared. "Ten years wasn't enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me."
Cover photo: Collage: Roger Kisby & Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP