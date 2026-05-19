Did Millie Bobby Brown just reveal her baby girl's name?

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown may have just spilled her baby girl's name in a new Instagram post!

Millie Bobby Brown has fans convinced that she just revealed her daughter's name after sharing a selfie with a necklace bearing the name "Ruth." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 22-year-old dropped a new beachside selfie to her social media page on Monday as she continued to promote her florence by mills brand, but it was her necklace that caught fans' attention.

In the snap, Millie is seen sporting a silver necklace that says "Ruth" on the charm, and some fans are convinced that this is the name of her daughter.

Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have been keeping their little one out of the spotlight since they announced her arrival via adoption last summer.

But that doesn't mean she hasn't dropped a few hints about her baby's name: last August, the Stranger Things star was seen holding a phone case with the initials "RWB" on it.

This led fans to guess it referred to her daughter's name, and many even surmised that it could stand for Ruth, as this is also the name of Millie's beloved grandmother, who inspired her novel, Nineteen Steps.

With the new selfie, it seems that these eagle-eyed followers may have been correct!