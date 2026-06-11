Millie Bobby Brown talks more kids and defends husband Jake Bongiovi: "I can carry my own things"
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown asserted that she's an "empowered" woman and clapped back at the accusations that Jake Bongiovi "doesn't hold a thing!"
Alexa, play the Destiny's Child song Independent Women.
The 22-year-old defended her husband while touching on the latest viral images of their recent outing on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast.
"Hi, I'm Millie Bobbie Brown, and I'm not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats, and stuff?" the Stranger Things star began.
"This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like, 'Your husband doesn't hold a single thing.' Because I’m three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night."
Millie Bobby Brown says she plans to carry a child after adopting daughter
Millie, who adopted a baby girl with Jon Bon Jovi's son last August, also slammed people's misconceptions about Jake.
"We're all about empowering girls and, 'You got it' and 'You don’t need a man.' But then when I’m like, 'Ok, I can carry my own things,' people are like, 'Where's your husband?'" Millie continued.
She added, "Nobody knows my husband. My husband is the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me. But he also knows I'm capable."
She further revealed that she "always, always" wanted to adopt but does plan on carrying a child, explaining, "It's not because I don't want that. Hopefully one day that's in my future."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown & Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP