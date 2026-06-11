Millie Bobby Brown talks more kids and defends husband Jake Bongiovi: "I can carry my own things"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown asserted that she's an "empowered" woman and clapped back at the accusations that Jake Bongiovi "doesn't hold a thing!"

Millie Bobby Brown (r) addressed the criticism surrounding her husband Jake Bongiovi (l) allegedly never helping her carry things. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown & Dominik Bindl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Alexa, play the Destiny's Child song Independent Women.

The 22-year-old defended her husband while touching on the latest viral images of their recent outing on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast.

"Hi, I'm Millie Bobbie Brown, and I'm not gonna lie, when did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats, and stuff?" the Stranger Things star began.

"This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like, 'Your husband doesn't hold a single thing.' Because I’m three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night."