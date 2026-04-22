Millie Bobby Brown's Nineteen Steps movie adaptation snags big-name director

Los Angeles, California - The movie adaptation of Millie Bobby Brown 's debut novel, Nineteen Steps, has found its director!

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming Nineteen Steps film adaptation for Netflix has found its director. © Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Deadline, Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper has been tapped to helm the upcoming film, which will be distributed by Netflix.

Hooper, who won the Academy Award for Best Director for The King's Speech, is also known for his work on Les Misérables and The Danish Girl.

Nineteen Steps was published in 2023 and pulls inspiration from Brown's grandmother's experiences during World War II.

The Stranger Things alum is expected to play Nellie, an 18-year-old living in Bethnal Green amid the war who falls into an unexpected romance with an American airman.

Brown is also set to produce the flick alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Nineteen Steps marks the latest collaboration with Netflix for Brown, proving that her ties to the streamer are still going strong even after the conclusion of Stranger Things last year.