New pop girly alert? Cara Delevigne announces music debut and first-ever tour

London, UK - It looks like Cara Delevingne is swapping the camera for a microphone! She just announced her debut into the music world – and her first tour.

It looks like Cara Delevingne is swapping the camera for a microphone! © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old posted a post on Instagram announcing a tour of America and Europe, as well as giving her fans a sneak peek at two of her new songs.

"Excited to announce my first ever headline shows," Delevingne wrote.

"Been locked in at rehearsals I can't wait to play these shows," she added.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, April 30, with general sale tickets going live on Friday, May 1.

Delevingne has taken to the microphone a few times in the past, singing I Feel Everything (co-written with Pharrell Williams) for the soundtrack of her 2017 film, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.