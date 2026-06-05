Nicholas Galitzine dishes on dramatic He-Man transformation: "A massive undertaking"

Los Angeles, California - In Masters of the Universe, the insecure Adam transforms into He-Man simply by wielding the Sword of Grayskull.

Actor Nicholas Galitzine admitted it was a "massive undertaking" to achieve the physique he needed to embody He-Man. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media

But for actor Nicholas Galitzine, the transformation into the muscular 1980s hero required a Herculean effort.

"I wish I could just point the sword in the sky, and then transform," laughed Galitzine, who stars in the movie, which hit theaters on Friday.

"But no...it was a massive undertaking," he told AFP.

For months, Galitzine's routine revolved around eating a lot (or a little, depending on the phase), lifting weights, and doing cardio whenever he had a spare minute.

"I knew it was going to be really, really hard, but I don't think I realized how mentally strong you have to be if you're going to do this thing," said the Briton, who spent much of the process enviously eyeing the food his friends were eating.

"You're working out five, six days in a row, and you come into work, and you just really, really, really don't feel like doing it.

"You have to tell yourself: 'no matter what, I'm not missing a workout today.'"

Before mastering the universe and his caloric intake, Galitzine turned heads as Prince Henry in the adaptation of gay romance Red, White & Royal Blue, and wooed Anne Hathaway as a boy band singer in The Idea of You.

The 31-year-old didn't grow up watching He-Man's adventures, much less the 1980s big-screen adaptation of the Mattel character starring Dolph Lundgren, but he said he was drawn to the project as soon as he read the script.

The actor said he was "laughing almost all the way through it. And as soon as I finished the script, I called my agent, and I said: 'I need to do this movie'."

Humor, he said, was a key part of the film directed by Travis Knight, co-founder of the stop-motion studio Laika, responsible for hits like Coraline.