Nick Reiner seeks trust fund money for legal defense in parents murder case

Los Angeles, California - Nick Reiner, the son of legendary movie director Rob Reiner, is demanding access to a $1.5 million trust fund set up by the parents he is charged with murdering, court documents show.

Nick Reiner appears during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 23, 2026. © CHRIS TORRES / POOL / AFP

A 136-page petition filed in Los Angeles says Reiner should have begun receiving the money two years ago, and his inability to access it left him unable to pay the expensive attorney who had originally represented him after his arrest over the December stabbing of his mother and father.

"Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths," the petition, filed Monday, says. "But the facts about what did and did not happen to them are not at issue in this trust litigation."

The 32-year-old was arrested on December 14 after the bodies of his filmmaker father and his mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said 79-year-old Reiner – who helmed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men – and his wife (70) were knifed to death.

Nick Reiner is one of three children they had together. Rob Reiner also adopted a child during his first marriage.

Monday's filing says the trust was one of three set up for their children with "unambiguous instructions" as part of an estate plan established in 1993.

According to the petition, Nick Reiner should have received half of the money when he turned 30, with the other half available to him five years later. His attorneys say the awards are mandatory and unconditional.

"They were a commitment by Nick's parents, in the most binding way the law of trusts allows, that these resources would belong to Nick for his use and benefit," the petition says.