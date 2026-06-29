Noah Kahan begs his fans to use the bathrooms after disgusting concert incident

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Singer Noah Kahan made an unusual plea to his fans after a disgusting incident at his recent concert in a Philadelphia.

Singer Noah Kahan reminded his fans that they can – and should – use the bathroom during his concerts after an unsightly incident at his show in Philadelphia. © Robin Marchant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Kahan took to his X account to remind his fans that they can – and should – use the bathrooms at his shows!

"If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao," he wrote.

"I've pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there's a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that."

The post was an apparent reference to a viral incident that occurred during the 29-year-old's Friday night performance.

As several disgusted fans recounted online, one concertgoer in the floor section seemingly didn't want to miss a moment of the show and refused to use the bathroom.

Instead, she did her business right then and there – and fans in the nearby seats took photos and videos of the unsightly evidence.

As it turns out, the disturbing scene is not an entirely isolated incident.

Fellow musician Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that the solution some extremely dedicated fans have turned to – wearing diapers to avoid missing any songs or losing their spot in the crowd – doesn't go unnoticed by the artists!