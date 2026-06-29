Noah Kahan begs his fans to use the bathrooms after disgusting concert incident
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Singer Noah Kahan made an unusual plea to his fans after a disgusting incident at his recent concert in a Philadelphia.
On Saturday, Kahan took to his X account to remind his fans that they can – and should – use the bathrooms at his shows!
"If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao," he wrote.
"I've pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there's a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that."
The post was an apparent reference to a viral incident that occurred during the 29-year-old's Friday night performance.
As several disgusted fans recounted online, one concertgoer in the floor section seemingly didn't want to miss a moment of the show and refused to use the bathroom.
Instead, she did her business right then and there – and fans in the nearby seats took photos and videos of the unsightly evidence.
As it turns out, the disturbing scene is not an entirely isolated incident.
Fellow musician Olivia Rodrigo recently revealed that the solution some extremely dedicated fans have turned to – wearing diapers to avoid missing any songs or losing their spot in the crowd – doesn't go unnoticed by the artists!
Music's most dedicated fans spark a disturbing trend!
Rodrigo said in a radio interview that she has performed at several festivals where fans wore diapers to keep their spots at the barricade, but she admitted, "That's been an experience of a performer that I have smelled and experienced."
Swifties even reported opting for diapers during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, which ran between 2023 and 2024.
In the hopes of not missing a moment of the pop star's three-hour-plus show, some of Swift's most dedicated fans indeed turned to diapers to avoid having to visit the restroom.
Cover photo: Robin Marchant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP