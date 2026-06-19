Oh baby! Anne Hathaway delights fans with shocking secret pregnancy

Los Angeles, California – Anne Hathaway is pregnant again at the age of 43, and the internet is delighted to hear about the Oscar-winner's thrilling baby news.

Anne Hathaway proudly shows off her baby bump – the Oscar winner is expecting her third child! © picture alliance/dpa/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire | M10s

The actor announced her third pregnancy on Instagram, appearing in a video with a clearly visible baby bump while wearing a flowing cream-colored dress.

The song Baby, I’m Yours plays in the background, and the comments are overflowing with congratulations.

This will be Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman's third child together.

The couple has been married since back in 2012 and already shares two sons together, 10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack.

As Anne has repeatedly emphasized in the past, she deliberately keeps her children out of the public eye.

Especially poignant about the recent pregnancy news is the fact that she has spoken openly in previous interviews about her difficult journey to motherhood, including some difficult fertility struggles and a tragic miscarriage.