Oliver Tree mourned by family and celebrity colleagues after tragic death in helicopter crash

Los Angeles, California – Last Sunday, two helicopters collided in the sky over Rio de Janeiro, killing six people, including musician Oliver Tree . Now, fans and colleagues are honoring the late singer with countless moving tributes.

Oliver Tree was only 32 years old when he was killed in Sunday's helicopter crash. © SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

The 32-year-old musician had been on a world tour for two weeks when the tragic accident occurred.

His remains are expected to be flown to the US and handed over to his family shortly, a spokesperson confirmed to TMZ on Friday.

It is not yet known whether there will be a public funeral. However, Christine Begin Nickell, Tree's grieving mother, posted on Facebook to her friends and her son's fans to say goodbye.

She shared a photo of Oliver Tree Nickell – his legal name - as a youngster. Instead of his signature bowl cut, he was sporting a Justin Bieber‑style 'do and a cap.

Nickell wrote, "Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP."

Thousands of mourners expressed their deep condolences in the comments below.