Oliver Tree mourned by family and celebrity colleagues after tragic death in helicopter crash
Los Angeles, California – Last Sunday, two helicopters collided in the sky over Rio de Janeiro, killing six people, including musician Oliver Tree. Now, fans and colleagues are honoring the late singer with countless moving tributes.
The 32-year-old musician had been on a world tour for two weeks when the tragic accident occurred.
His remains are expected to be flown to the US and handed over to his family shortly, a spokesperson confirmed to TMZ on Friday.
It is not yet known whether there will be a public funeral. However, Christine Begin Nickell, Tree's grieving mother, posted on Facebook to her friends and her son's fans to say goodbye.
She shared a photo of Oliver Tree Nickell – his legal name - as a youngster. Instead of his signature bowl cut, he was sporting a Justin Bieber‑style 'do and a cap.
Nickell wrote, "Our dear son Oliver, you made this world a better place. We are so proud of you. RIP."
Thousands of mourners expressed their deep condolences in the comments below.
Celebrities mourn the sudden loss of Oliver Tree
Many in the celebrity world also pay tribute to Oliver Tree in the days following his death.
The extroverted singer – whose true personality was often hard to distinguish from his stage act and artistic persona – was widely beloved and a regular guest on countless podcasts and shows.
Post Malone gave his friend a special tribute at a concert in Toronto, speaking about Tree's lasting impact and pouring a beer in his memory.
YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul wrote on X: "I'm still in denial that one of my favorite people is no longer with us."
"I’m absolutely gutted, words can't describe how special Oliver was to so many people," he added.
Podcaster Ethan Klein, who had repeatedly shared viral, witty exchanges with Tree, posted a lengthy farewell, calling the Life Goes On singer "a true artist, a passionate and gifted storyteller, and a radiant light that shined upon so many of us."
Many other stars also expressed their shock online, including singer Bebe Rexha, comedian Whitney Cummings, actor Bella Thorne, and his ex‑girlfriend, singer Melanie Martinez, who all voiced their dismay over the loss.
Cover photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP