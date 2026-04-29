Olivia Rodrigo dishes on her love life after rumored Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo said in a new interview that she's focused on the friendships in her life at the moment, calling dating "the cherry on top." © Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

In a new story for Cosmopolitan, the 23-year-old was interviewed by her longtime BFF and former Disney Channel co-star, Madison Hu, in honor of her upcoming album.

With the title you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, it's safe to say fans can expect some lyrical reflections on falling in and out of love from the new record.

But as she dished in the interview, Olivia said she's in the "most important phase" of love right now.

"Best friend, community love. Dating is just the cherry on top," the Grammy winner added.

She didn't confirm her current relationship status in the interview, but it's believed she's single after a reported split from actor Louis Partridge last December.

Olivia did drop one telling tidbit about her romantic history, confessing that "three of the five guys I've dated in my life have been Geminis."

The self-proclaimed "spicy Pisces" alluded to this in her new single drop dead as she sings, "Pisces and a Gemini, but I think we might go really nice together." Louis, who is the rumored muse behind the track, is indeed a Gemini.