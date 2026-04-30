Olivia Rodrigo drops big world tour announcement ahead of new album

Olivia Rodrigo will take her new album on the road with The Unraveled Tour, which kicks off in September and features stops in North America and Europe. © Oli SCARFF / AFP

The 23-year-old announced a brand-new tour on Thursday celebrating her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

The concert series will be called The Unraveled Tour, with Olivia gushing in her announcement that she's "counting down the days" until she can perform her new songs.

Olivia will kick off the tour in Hartford, Connecticut, on September 25. She will continue through the US and Canada – with four nights in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn – before heading to Europe.

After stops in Sweden, Germany, the UK, France, and Italy, the Grammy winner will wrap up the tour in Spain on May 2, 2027.

Olivia will be joined by special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice at select dates.

An American Express presale for card members will kick off on Tuesday, May 5, while the general onsale begins May 7.