Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo was falling hard when she was working on her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Olivia Rodrigo opened up about writing her new album in a recent interview. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old pop star spoke with Ryan Seacrest for his radio show on Tuesday about the process of writing her third studio album.

While her personal life has always inspired her songs, Olivia said that this record pulled from what she felt was her first experience of true love.

"I started writing this album at a time in my life where I was experiencing real romantic love for the first time, and so I was tasked with writing an album full of love songs," she said.

Diving further into this idea, she looked back on her favorite love songs by other artists and realized that it was a common thread of sadness that drew her to them.

"That's what kind of made them tug at your heartstrings so much, and that's what moved you so much," the Grammy winner added.

Olivia prefers not to confirm or deny the muses of her work, but fans surmise that you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love was inspired by her relationship with British actor Louis Partridge.