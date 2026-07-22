Olivia Rodrigo sparks major romance rumors with "mystery man" – who is he?

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo may have a new love in her life after her split from actor Louis Partridge.

Olivia Rodrigo has sparked dating rumors with a "mystery man" after the two were spotted traveling from Iceland to New York together. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Social media snaps shared on Monday appeared to show the 23-year-old pop star traveling from Iceland to New York alongside a "mystery man."

Per Page Six, Olivia's alleged beau is Julian Croonenberghs, an investor working with the private equity firm Hg Capital.

He appears to be around Olivia's age, as he graduated from Brown University in 2022 – putting him likely around 25 or 26 years old.

Croonenberghs previously worked for Goldman Sachs and even played on the US Men's National Field Hockey Team between 2018 and 2020.

Olivia has seemingly been single since she and Louis Partridge broke up at the end of 2025 – though she did spark some brief romance rumors with Geese musician Cameron Winter back in April.

Prior to her two-year romance with the 23-year-old actor, Olivia was also linked to music executive Zack Bia, movie producer Adam Faze, and her Disney Channel co-star Ethan Wacker.