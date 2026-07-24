Oprah Winfrey drops a bombshell: Her real name is not the one fans know her as!

Los Angeles, California - Excuse me? Iconic TV host Oprah Winfrey is not actually named Oprah at all!

Oprah Winfrey is actually named Orpah, not Oprah! © Matt Rourke/AP/dpa

In a new interview with Keke Palmer on her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast, the 32-year-old Nope star was left speechless for a moment when Oprah revealed her real name.

As it turns out, her famous moniker isn't actually listed on the 72-year-old's birth certificate.

Her real name? Orpah!

As The Color Purple actor explained, the name comes from the Bible.

Keke eventually followed up and asked why she later changed it to Oprah.

"Nobody knew how to spell it. So, it turned out on my birth certificate, it's Orpah," she explained.

"And then people started calling me Oprah. And so it's just the difference between the P being before the R or after the R. So once they started with Oprah, that's it."

And Oprah's fans aren't the only ones who have been shocked by this reveal: The media mogul herself didn't know she was actually "Orpah" until she was around 20 years old!