Patrick Muldoon, star of Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives, has died

Beverly Hills, California - Known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and Starship Troopers, actor Patrick Muldoon has died following a sudden heart attack.

Patrick Muldoon played his way into the hearts of his fans with numerous iconic roles. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, confirmed to TMZ, the 57-year-old was found unconscious in his girlfriend's bathroom on Sunday morning.

The two had been relaxing over coffee before Muldoon went to take a shower, but when his girlfriend went to check on him because he had been taking a while, she found him lifeless.

Doctors and paramedics were called and immediately started resuscitation measures, but as these were unsuccessful, they could only determine that Muldoon had died.

Muldoon began his acting career while still at university and got his first roles in the series Who's The Boss? and Saved By The Bell in 1990.

He then celebrated his greatest successes with the classic TV sitcoms of the 1990s.

He took on the role of Richard Hart in several seasons of Melrose Place. From 1992 to 1995 and then again from 2011 to 2012, he played Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives. In the cult sci-fi film Starship Troopers (1997), Muldoon was seen as pilot Zander Barcalow.

His last movie – the action drama Dirty Hands – will be released later this year.