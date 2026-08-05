Perez Hilton rushed to the hospital after disturbing self-harm incident on livestream
Miami, Florida - Perez Hilton has been hospitalized after appearing to harm himself during a concerning TikTok livestream.
According to People, the 48-year-old blogger was transported to a hospital after the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to his home on Tuesday.
Deputies arrived at Perez's home after he shared a disturbing livestream during which he was seemingly covered in blood and appeared to be cutting himself.
Fans placed numerous calls to the MDSCO, and upon arrival, police found the media personality, who is a father of three, alone inside the residence.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals were also at the scene and helped with transporting Perez to a nearby hospital.
A rep for the MDSCO shared, "In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication."
"Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the statement continued. "We appreciate everyone's concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Bryan Steffy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP