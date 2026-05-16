Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt suddenly split after baby's birth – what went wrong?

Los Angeles, California - Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have reportedly split, just five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025.

Pete Davidson (r.) and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly split up after welcoming their first baby together. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cover-Images

Despite their breakup, which was reported by The Sun earlier this week, sources close to the couple indicate the door may not be fully closed.

"Pete and Elsie are working on things," a source told People on Friday, adding that "they want one another to succeed and be happy."

The insider noted that the pair has had a history of reconciling after rough patches.

"There have been points where they've split and have gotten back together," the source explained, though it remains unclear whether the two will reunite this time around.

The news comes just weeks after a separate source revealed that the couple was actively navigating relationship difficulties following Scottie's birth.

"There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together," the insider said at the time. "They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process."

Throughout the turbulence, their daughter has reportedly remained "their top priority."