Reality star Jake Hall tragically dies in freak vacation accident

Mallorca, Spain - TV star Jake Hall, who took part in British reality series The Only Way is Essex, died at the age of 35 while on vacation in Spain.

Jake Hall reportedly crashed his head through a glass door. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jakehall

Spanish police were called to a rented property in Santa Margalida at around 7:30 AM local time on Wednesday, according to The Sun.

When they arrived, they found the British reality star lying in a pool of blood with fatal head injuries – believed to have been caused by broken glass.

Officers currently believe Hall's head crashed through a glass door, and four men and two women who were in the house with him were questioned about the incident.

The group had gone out the night before and then continued partying in the house until the early hours of the morning.

According to the outlet, Hall had been intoxicated, presumably due to the consumption of alcohol and other substances. The 35-year-old is also said to have appeared aggressive in the meantime and hit objects against his head.

The police are still investigating exactly how the fatal incident occurred.