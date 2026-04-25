Rob Reiner's son Jake says parents' murder is "almost too impossible to process"

New York, New York - Slain Hollywood director Rob Reiner's son Jake paid an emotional tribute Friday to his parents, allegedly slain by his brother Nick, calling it "almost too impossible to process."

Jake Reiner (l.) opened up about the horrific murders of his parents in a poignant Substack essay on Friday. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable," Nick Reiner wrote in his first detailed public remarks about the gruesome killings.

His brother Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder over the double killing that sent shockwaves through Hollywood days before Christmas.

"Any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it," Jake wrote in a Substack post titled "Mom and Dad."

Nick Reiner was arrested on December 14 after the bodies of his filmmaker father and his mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered at their home in the upmarket Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prosecutors said 79-year-old Rob Reiner – who helmed huge hits including When Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men – and his wife (70) were stabbed to death.

Nick Reiner, who remains in jail and has not been granted bail, was ordered to return to court on April 29.