Rod Stewart sparks concern after requiring oxygen tank during recent concert

West Valley City, Utah – Rod Stewart sparked alarm during his concert in West Valley City, Utah, as the 81-year-old singer had to be put on an oxygen machine during the performance.

Rod Stewart was recently battling an upper respiratory infection and laryngitis. © IMAGO/Capital Pictures

At first, the music legend swayed across the stage, repeatedly leaning on the instruments and set pieces, as a video from TMZ shows.

Moments later, Stewart moved to the edge of the stage where a crew member was standing with an oxygen tank. He then put on a mask to begin receiving the oxygen.

After taking several deep breaths, the Brit finally said, "The show must go on."

His fans then erupted in cheers.

"I nearly f**king fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?" he asked the crowd following the break.

It's believed the altitude of the Utah venue may have played a role in his health scare, as rapper Cardi B required a similar treatment earlier this year during a high-altitude show in Colorado.

Just a few days ago, Stewart canceled a show in San Diego due to medical reasons less than an hour before it was slated to begin.