Rod Stewart sparks concern after requiring oxygen tank during recent concert
West Valley City, Utah – Rod Stewart sparked alarm during his concert in West Valley City, Utah, as the 81-year-old singer had to be put on an oxygen machine during the performance.
At first, the music legend swayed across the stage, repeatedly leaning on the instruments and set pieces, as a video from TMZ shows.
Moments later, Stewart moved to the edge of the stage where a crew member was standing with an oxygen tank. He then put on a mask to begin receiving the oxygen.
After taking several deep breaths, the Brit finally said, "The show must go on."
His fans then erupted in cheers.
"I nearly f**king fainted there. Would you mind if I sit down for this one?" he asked the crowd following the break.
It's believed the altitude of the Utah venue may have played a role in his health scare, as rapper Cardi B required a similar treatment earlier this year during a high-altitude show in Colorado.
Just a few days ago, Stewart canceled a show in San Diego due to medical reasons less than an hour before it was slated to begin.
However, the Grammy winner then sparked some controversy among fans, as he was seen enjoying a World Cup match in Boston with his sons just the following day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Holly Green & IMAGO/Capital Pictures