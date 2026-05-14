Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus serve looks at star-studded Dior show

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's biggest names, including Sabrina Carpenter and Miley Cyrus , descended on the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Wednesday for the highly anticipated 2027 Dior Cruise Show.

Sabrina Carpenter (r.) and Miley Cyrus turned heads with their stunning 'fits at the 2027 Dior Cruise Show at LACMA. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The star-studded event marked the debut cruise collection from Dior's new Creative Director Jonathan Anderson, presented against the backdrop of LACMA's newly opened David Geffen Galleries.

The show paid homage to Dior's deep Hollywood roots, per The Zoe Report.

All eyes were on Sabrina Carpenter, who stunned in a sheer butter-yellow Dior RE27 gown worn over a white lace bra, per Parade.

She accessorized with a floral yellow bag and open-toed heels.

Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, leaned into effortless cool in a head-to-toe Dior denim look complete with Dioribbon sunglasses.

When asked about her look, per Variety, the Grammy winner said, "What I love about LA is that it's casual, so just stopping by to enjoy. Not overdone."

Both stars were named Best Dressed by Hello! magazine.