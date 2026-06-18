Sabrina Carpenter scores restraining order against alleged stalker after disturbing incidents

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter has been granted a restraining order from a man who attempted to enter her home more than a dozen times.

Sabrina Carpenter's alleged stalker has been ordered to stay away from her after attempting to enter her home several times. © Angela Weiss / AFP

According to Rolling Stone, William Applegate has been ordered to stay away from the pop star for five years after testifying in court on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Judge David I. Wasserman ruled that the defendant must remain at least 100 yards away from Sabrina at all times until June 17, 2031.

Speaking via a video link, the 31-year-old claimed that he was "recruited" to join a "classified military government program," and that his mission involved contacting the singer in order to save the world from "the second coming of Christ."

Blair Berk, Sabrina's lawyer, requested the five-year order, stating that the alleged stalker admitted on social media and in court declarations that he had traveled to her private homes on more than a dozen occasions.