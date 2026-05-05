Sabrina Carpenter stuns at 2026 Met Gala in custom Dior made of actual film strips!

New York, New York - Sabrina Carpenter made one of the most talked-about entrances at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, arriving in a custom Dior gown that was unlike anything seen before!

Sabrina Carpenter wore a custom Dior gown covered in film strips from the 1954 classic Sabrina at the 2026 Met Gala. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Please, please, please – can we talk about this look?

The Grammy winner stepped out in a gown covered in vintage camera film pulled directly from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 classic Sabrina, featuring stills of the late actor alongside co-stars Humphrey Bogart and William Holden.

She finished the look with Chopard jewelry, per The Hollywood Reporter, leaning fully into the old Hollywood glamour style that Sabrina has made her signature lately.

The dress was a natural extension of her "Sabrinawood" era – the vintage aesthetic she debuted at Coachella – brought to life on fashion's biggest stage, and cleverly centered around a film that shares her name.

In her red carpet interview with Vogue, the 26-year-old star couldn't hide her excitement over the gown.

"It's all made of film, which is my dream," she said, adding, "Jonathan Anderson, the genius that he is, and Dior, the whole team – I can't even express my love and gratitude for them.

"We just finished all of my Coachella looks together, and then they hopped right into making this dream dress."

This year, Sabrina wasn't just a guest: she also served on the 2026 Met Gala host committee alongside stars like Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith, and Teyana Taylor.