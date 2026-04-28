Sabrina Carpenter's ex Barry Keoghan finally addresses cheating allegations

Los Angeles, California - Sabrina Carpenter 's former flame, Barry Keoghan, has officially broken his silence on the viral rumors that he was unfaithful during their high-profile romance.

After months of ghosting the public eye, Barry Keoghan (l.) is finally addressing those Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumors! © LEONARDO MUNOZ & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Saltburn star has finally stepped out of the shadows to clear his name.

Appearing on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast Tuesday, Barry addressed the viral "narrative" that forced him to retreat from social media and public life.

"There was a narrative out there that's not true," he explained, admitting he felt buried by the speculation.

When co-host Lil Dicky asked if he was referring to the cheating allegations, Barry didn't dodge: "Yeah, that I cheated."

The 33-year-old actor then set the record straight, calling the claims total fiction.

He noted how quickly things "spiral" online, mentioning a woman who fueled the fire with a video, only to later admit she fabricated the story.

Despite the noise – including influencer Breckie Hill's public denial of being a "homewrecker" – Barry chose not to blast his accusers.

Sabrina and Barry, who captivated fans in the 26-year-old's Please Please Please music video, fueled a flood of theories online after their abrupt split in December 2024.