Sean "Diddy" Combs gets new release date after prison brawl

Trenton, New Jersey - Sean "Diddy" Combs has received a new prison release date as he continues serving time for prostitution-related charges.

Diddy has a new release date from prison after being put into solitary confinement following a fight with an inmate. © Moses Robinson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Page Six, the Federal Bureau of Prisons records confirm that the disgraced mogul's release date has moved up a month after his fight with a fellow inmate.

Diddy will now be released on January 24, 2028, instead of February 23, 2028, making this the fifth time that the music producer's release date has changed.

The Bad Boys Records founder's sentence was initially set to end on May 8, 2028, which was later pushed to June 4, 2028, before moving up again to April 25, 2028.

From there, the date was moved up once more to April 15, 2028, before updating to February and now January.

The latest development follows Diddy being put into solitary confinement at Fort Dix after the reported altercation.