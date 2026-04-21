Selena Gomez reunites with Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie after big news for sequel series

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez reunited with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, over the weekend as their sequel series gets to work on its final season.

Selena Gomez reunited with her on-screen brother, David Henrie, as the Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars enjoyer dinner in Santa Monica over the weekend. © Collage: Monica Schipper & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per the Daily Mail, the on-screen siblings grabbed dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday night.

Selena donned a casual-chic 'fit consisting of blue jeans, a ruffled top, and sandals, while David opted for white pants, a brown polo, and matching loafers.

The longtime pals were joined by David's wife, Maria Cahill, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth baby.

Selena and David's outing comes amid some major news for their Disney Channel sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The third and final season of the sequel will see the return of two familiar faces from the original series: Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle, the BFF of Selena's character Alex Russo, and Gregg Sulkin as werewolf Mason Greyback, who was Alex's love interest.

After season 2's dramatic cliffhanger that saw Alex enter a one-way portal to save the other characters, it's unclear how often fans will get to see the 33-year-old on screen this season.