Selena Gomez's mom stirs up drama with cryptic "trash" post about her daughters

Los Angeles, California – Is something going on between Selena Gomez and her mom Mandy Teefy? A new Instagram post from Mandy has fans buzzing, with some accusing the film producer of throwing subtle shade at her famous daughter.

Selena Gomez's (r) mom just dropped a cryptic Instagram post about being thrown "in the trash" by her daughters – and the internet has thoughts. © Screenshot/Instagram/@mandyteefey

Selena's 50-year-old mom posted photos of the star and her 13-year-old sister Gracie, opening the caption with a disclaimer telling followers to read it "with common sense and humor."

She called her daughters her "greatest achievements, love me or not," adding that one day they'd see how "bada**" she is and love her back just as much.

She followed it up with another line about being "just a mom" who never gives up "when they throw me in the trash" – before admitting maybe she is doing the mom thing wrong and insisting she's always got their back regardless.

One image showed a battered doll stuffed inside a trash can captioned "Me when I have to run the business I manifested" – which some think may allude to the troubled mental health startup Mandy and Selena co-founded.

The internet immediately split into camps.

Some fans defended Mandy, but plenty of others weren't having it, with one commenter telling her to stop airing family business online since it just fuels hate toward Selena.

Mandy clapped back, brushing off her post as a simple "mom's not cool" joke.