Serena Williams confirms return to tennis four years after retirement!

London, UK - Serena Williams will make her return to competitive tennis in the women's doubles at Queen's later this month, tournament organizers announced on Monday.

Four years after retiring, Serena Williams is returning to professional tennis. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 44-year-old Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, has not played since a third-round loss at the 2022 US Open.

Williams posted the message, "Good news travels fast," along with a video of her on court in an all-white Nike tennis dress, and with her phone buzzing rapidly in the background.

Her imminent return has been touted since it was revealed in December she had re-entered the anti-doping program – a prerequisite to play on the tour again.

The California native has been given a wild card for the women's doubles at Queen's, reportedly alongside young Canadian Victoria Mboko.

"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter," said Williams.

"Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."