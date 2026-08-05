Shawn Mendes hard-launches new girlfriend: "You've truly changed my life"

Los Angeles, California - Singer Shawn Mendes has pulled the curtain back on his new romance with Bruna Marquezine!

Shawn Mendes (r) has made his romance with Bruna Marquezine Instagram official! © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Ilya S. Savenok / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 27-year-old shared a swoon-worthy birthday tribute to the Brazilian actor, who turned 31 on Tuesday.

"You are a light and a mãe in every room you walk into," Shawn gushed in his Instagram post. "Not to be tooooo sappy but you've truly changed my life, and I am so so grateful for you."

He then flexed his knowledge of her native language by adding in Portuguese, "I love you so, so, so much!!!"

The post included videos of Bruna at the Casa Amarela Providencia, a cultural center in Brazil that fosters education and creative expression.

In the clips, Bruna was seen being serenaded by a room full of kids, while one of the children gave Shawn a hug in another adorable moment.

Though the post made the pair Insta-official, their romance hasn't been a total secret. They first sparked dating rumors with an outing in late 2025.

Both stars have had relationships with fellow celebrities in the past.