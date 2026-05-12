Sienna Miller drops exciting baby news: "It's happened"
London, UK - Sienna Miller and her partner, Oli Green, have become parents again. The couple is delighted to welcome baby no. 2 – the actor's third child.
"It's happened."
With these words, the 44-year-old Hollywood star announced the sweet news in an interview with E! News.
She does indeed have "a tiny baby next door," Miller said happily about her newest family member.
"I’m on very little sleep, but I'm madly in love with my baby," she gushed.
Despite her excitement, the mom of three admitted the lack of rest is catching up to her: "It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging," she joked.
Last December, the 21 Bridges star caused a stir at the Fashion Awards in London when she appeared in a transparent dress and with an unmistakable baby bump on the red carpet.
At her side was 29-year-old Oli Green, with whom Miller already shares a daughter.
Sienna Miller already has two daughters
The couple, who have now been together for more than four years, welcomed their first baby into the world at the end of 2023.
With the birth of their second child, Miller and Green are now embarking on a new everyday life for the five of them.
In addition to the newborn and the two-year-old, 13-year-old Marlowe is also part of the blended family. The girl comes from Miller's previous relationship with British actor Tom Sturridge (40).
The new baby was a big change for everyone, as Miller explained in the interview.
The American Sniper actor did not reveal whether her youngest family member was a boy or a girl, and she also kept the name of her offspring to herself, just as she did with her second child.
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa/Invision | Chris Pizzello