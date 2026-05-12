Sienna Miller drops exciting baby news: "It's happened"

London, UK - Sienna Miller and her partner, Oli Green, have become parents again. The couple is delighted to welcome baby no. 2 – the actor's third child.

Sienna Miller (44) is now a happy mom of three. © picture alliance/dpa/Invision | Chris Pizzello

"It's happened."

With these words, the 44-year-old Hollywood star announced the sweet news in an interview with E! News.

She does indeed have "a tiny baby next door," Miller said happily about her newest family member.

"I’m on very little sleep, but I'm madly in love with my baby," she gushed.

Despite her excitement, the mom of three admitted the lack of rest is catching up to her: "It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging," she joked.

Last December, the 21 Bridges star caused a stir at the Fashion Awards in London when she appeared in a transparent dress and with an unmistakable baby bump on the red carpet.

At her side was 29-year-old Oli Green, with whom Miller already shares a daughter.