Singer D4vd officially charged with murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Los Angeles, California - Singer D4vd was charged Monday with the murder and dismemberment of a teenage girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.
The 21-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was expected to appear in court Monday to face multiple charges over the horrifying death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in September, days after what would have been her 15th birthday.
"These charges include the most serious charges that a DA's office can bring: that is first-degree murder with special circumstances," Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters.
"The special circumstances being lying in wait, committing this crime for financial gain or murdering a witness in an investigation."
If convicted, Hochman said, Burke could face a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Burke, who shot to internet fame in 2022 when his song Romantic Homicide became a breakout hit on TikTok, also faces charges that he repeatedly had sex with Celeste – who disappeared from her family home when she was 13 – and that he cut up her body.
Cover photo: Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP & REUTERS