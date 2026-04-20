Singer D4vd officially charged with murder of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez

Los Angeles, California - Singer D4vd was charged Monday with the murder and dismemberment of a teenage girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.

D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, has officially been charged with murder after the body of a teenage girl was found in his car. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP & REUTERS

The 21-year-old, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was expected to appear in court Monday to face multiple charges over the horrifying death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in September, days after what would have been her 15th birthday.

"These charges include the most serious charges that a DA's office can bring: that is first-degree murder with special circumstances," Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman told reporters.

"The special circumstances being lying in wait, committing this crime for financial gain or murdering a witness in an investigation."

If convicted, Hochman said, Burke could face a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.